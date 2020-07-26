Summit County to see moisture early in the week before drier weather

Clouds roll in as rain drops begin to fall on Dillon Valley.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Showers and thunderstorms hit afternoons and evenings in Summit County over the weekend. The moisture and storms are expected to continue into the beginning of the week according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Dankers.

“It does seem like that monsoonal surge from the last couple of days is going to get shunted off a little bit to the east,” Dankers said. “After Tuesday it looks like we’re going to kind of cut off that flow.”

Dankers said there may be a couple more afternoons with showers but that the latter half of the week will be a little bit drier due to a ridge popping up over Arizona, cutting off the moisture flow. He noted that while there is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms and showers later in the week they will likely be smaller storms. Dankers said Sunday and Monday may see lengthier rain storms, but subsequent days may see more “hit and run” showers.

“It’s a pretty good plume of monsoonal moisture that’s over the state right now and can feed those showers for awhile, for several hours,” Dankers said. “When we see that shift in the pattern after Tuesday, we’ll shift to that drier pattern and then if you do get showers they would be kind of shorter lived.”

The National Weather Service forecast for Dillon shows a 70% chance of precipitation on Monday and a 90% chance on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the weather service forecasts a chance of showers before 9 a.m., chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and then showers and a possible thunderstorm after 12 p.m. Showers are likely Tuesday night. There is only a 30% chance of precipitation on Wednesday and chances or slight chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north central Colorado for Monday through Saturday due to widespread showers and thunderstorms over high terrain. The outlook noted that a “weather disturbance will bring a more active day Tuesday across the forecast area.”

Due to less moisture and showers, Dankers said temperatures will likely increase. The weather service forecast for Dillon shows a high of 70 degrees fahrenheit on Monday while Thursday and Friday’s predicted high temperatures are 78 and 79 degrees.

Despite the moisture, Summit Fire & EMS still had fire danger listed as “high” on Sunday. The alert center webpage explained that when fire danger is “high” fires can “start easily from most causes and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily.” The webpage also notes that unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape, fires will spread easily and can be difficult to control if not put out while they are still small.

As of June 15, campfires are not allowed in undeveloped areas of the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest, which covers Summit County. However, campfires are allowed in designated metal fire rings in developed campgrounds.