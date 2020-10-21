Summit County to see snow and low temperatures Sunday and Monday, aiding snowmaking efforts

Summit County has snow in the forecast this weekend heading into next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina said the snow is expected to start Saturday night and continue through Monday. While the weather service doesn’t have a forecast for snow accumulation yet, he said there is a potential to get more snow than accumulated during the most recent storm that dropped 1-3 inches.

Kalina said there might be rain in the evening Saturday, which could change to snow after midnight. On Sunday, it is expected to snow all day with a high temperature of about 42 degrees and a low around 28 that night. The weather service forecasts that snow is likely in Dillon on Monday with a high temperature reaching 33 degrees. There is a chance of snow Tuesday.

Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of Open Snow, wrote in his Colorado Daily Snow blog that Sunday and Monday could bring 3-20 inches of snow to surrounding mountains. He noted that there is a lot of confidence in the temperature forecast, which calls for highs in the 20s on Sunday and teens on Monday in the north and central mountains. However, he noted that there is low confidence in the snow totals forecast.

“These colder temperatures mean that snowmaking will ramp up, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Arapahoe Basin or Loveland get ready to open a run by sometime next week,” Gratz wrote in his blog.