Summit County to take legal action against property owner in Lakeview Meadows neighborhood

Summit County officials are planning to take legal action against a property owner in the Lakeview Meadows neighborhood, along Colorado Highway 9 near Summit High School.

In an executive session meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, county commissioners directed the county attorney’s office to file a complaint with the district attorney’s office concerning the property owner.

The property owner’s home is on a right of way that provides trail access to the national forest. Neighbors of the landowner have sent complaints to the county about the owner allegedly attempting to block people from accessing the trail, Assistant County Attorney Keely Ambrose said.

Ambrose said the property owner had put a sign by the trail access indicating the trail is not available for public use. The property owner also has been allegedly confronting people who attempt to go on the trail, which has involved some altercations between the owner and neighbors.

County Attorney Jeff Huntley said the county has attempted to address concerns with the landowner but has reached an impasse, which is why the county decided to move forward with legal action.

“The Board of County Commissioners as well as Summit County residents have routinely demonstrated their strong interest in maintaining public access to trails throughout the county,” said Bentley Henderson, assistant county manager for community development, public works and transportation.

Huntley said county attorneys are working on drafting a complaint. He has no estimated cost in legal fees at this time.