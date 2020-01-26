Summit County towns prepare for municipal elections

FRISCO — The deadline for those who intend to run for town council positions have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, to hand in their nomination petitions to the town clerks of Summit County municipalities. Municipal elections will be held on April 7.

In Frisco, Town Clerk Deborah Wohlmuth reported that she has received three petitions as of Thursday, Jan. 23. Frisco has four, four-year positions open for the 2020 elections, including the position of mayor. The current Frisco mayor, Gary Wilkinson, is term limited and cannot run for reelection. Wohlmuth also reported that council member Rick Ihnken has returned a petition for reelection, council member Jessica Burley pulled a petition but had not returned it as of Thursday and council member Deborah Shaner, although not term limited, has not pulled a petition.

Breckenridge has five positions up for election including the mayor. Three council seats have four-year terms while the fourth council seat will serve a partial term of two years due to a vacancy. The council candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will serve the two-year council term. Haley Littleton, communications and marketing manager for the town of Breckenridge, reported that eight town council petitions and two mayor petitions have been picked up. Current council members Dick Carleton, Gary Gallagher, Jeffrey Bergeron and Kelly Owens are running for reelection as council members and Mayor Eric Mamula is running for reelection. The only current council member not running for reelection is Wendy Wolfe as she is term limited.

Silverthorne has three council seats up for grabs. Two of the current council members, Tanya Shattuck and Michael Spry, have pulled petitions for reelection for their council seats. The third council seat is currently held by Bob Kieber, who does not plan to run for office. Town Manager Ryan Hyland said that in addition to Shattuck and Spry, Amy Scott Manka has pulled a petition for signatures.

In Dillon, there are three council seats open for four-year terms. Brad Bailey, Kyle Hendricks, Mark Nickel are up for reelection. Four candidates have picked up a petition, but as of Sunday Bailey’s was the only one that had been returned.