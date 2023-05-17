Summit County towns seek volunteers ahead of annual Town Cleanup Day

Local residents discard the trash found around the town by the volunteers during the clean up day Saturday, May 19, in Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Summit County’s Town Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, and volunteers are being sought to help beautify local parks and streets, according to a countywide news release.

Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne will all be hosting a Cleanup Day event in order to get as many volunteers as possible to help clean up, the release states. Volunteers will check in at 9 a.m. in each town.

In Blue River, volunteers will meet at the Blue River Town Hall. Breckenridge volunteers will gather at the Riverwalk Center. Frisco volunteers will start at the Frisco Historic Park. Dillon volunteers will check in at Town Hall. Silverthorne residents will start at Rainbow Park.

During check-in, volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves, area assignments, coffee and morning treats, according to the release. Volunteers may also choose a favorite area to help clean up.

After a morning of cleaning, volunteers will be rewarded for their efforts with a zero waste “thank you” picnic at each town’s check-in location, the release states. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own coffee mug and water bottle to help further zero waste efforts.

The same day, Summit County Resource Allocation Park and High Country Conservation Center will also be hosting a free, drive-through drop-off of hard-to-recycle and personal items, including electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and household hazardous wastes.

That hard-to-recycle drop-off will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 0222 County Shops Road, next to the County Commons in Frisco.