Summit County treasurer reminds residents to search for unclaimed funds

FRISCO — Each November, organizations across the state provide the Colorado State Treasury with a report of unclaimed property, including abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts and uncashed checks.

The treasury is holding $465 million in property for more than 1.7 million people or businesses.

To search for funds, go to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.