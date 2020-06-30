Summit County treasurer to waive interest on delinquent property tax payments

The Summit County Treasurer’s Office is waiving interest charges on delinquent property tax payments through the end of July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Ryne Scholl is encouraging those who can afford to submit their payments to not wait until July 31 because property taxes are vital to funding daily operations and local emergency services in Summit County, according to a news release.

“It’s important that we balance the need to keep the money coming in while providing relief to those in need,” Scholl said in the release.

The policy does not apply to accounts where the taxes are remitted by a mortgage company through a taxpayers’ escrow account or by a title company as part of a real estate closing.

For more information, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 970-453-3440 or treasurer@summitcountyco.gov.