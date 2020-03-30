Summit County treasurer to waive interest on late property tax payments

Summit County homeowners are getting a brief reprieve on their property tax payments.

The Summit County Treasurer’s Office has released an update to the county’s late payment and delinquent interest policy in response to an executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis on March 20, which allows county treasurers to change due dates and amounts owed.

From now until April 20, Summit County will accept delinquent first half payments (originally due March 2) without interest. The second payment will be due June 15.

“This is an opportunity for taxpayers to reduce their immediate tax burden and increase their personal or business cash flow during the COVID-19 crisis,” Summit County Treasurer Ryne Scholl said in a news release.

Prior to the executive order, county treasurers didn’t have the authority to make changes. Scholl noted that if either the state Legislature or governor extend the policy beyond April 20, he would readdress any future changes.

The policy does not extend to accounts where the taxes are remitted by a mortgage company through a taxpayer’s escrow account or by a title company as part of a real estate closing.

Taxpayers can get updated information at SummitCountyCO.gov/treasurer, or by contacting the office at 970-453-3440 or treasurer@summitcountyco.gov.