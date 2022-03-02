Summit County Treasurer’s office falls in line with financial sanctions against Russian government

The Summit County Treasurer’s Office will not be required to take any action in response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ financial sanctions against the Russian government.

Polis signed an executive order Feb. 24 directing the state’s Office of Information Technology and Department of Personnel and Administration to terminate any contracts with Russian state-owned companies.

The sanctions do not affect Summit County as Treasurer Ryne Scholl found no Russian holdings in banks, utilities or government investments, according to a news release.