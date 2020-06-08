Summit County under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday afternoon
Though ski season is over, the National Weather Service is placing Summit County and the surrounding High Country under a winter weather advisory due to a late spring snowstorm. The advisory lasts through noon Tuesday, June 9, with total predicted snow accumulations of 4-8 inches, mainly above elevations of 10,000 feet.
According to the weather service, wind gusts as high as 40 mph are to be expected, in addition to slippery and slushy roadways. Snow falling on trees could cause branches to break or other tree damage. The storm system will be moving out of the state by Tuesday afternoon.
