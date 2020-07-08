Summit County under red flag fire warning

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Summit County and surrounding areas Wednesday morning, asking residents and visitors to be cautious due to critical fire danger conditions.

High winds and low humidity are expected to bring increased fire danger to much of the state’s northern mountains and high valleys into the afternoon. Winds are expected to gradually decrease early in the evening. The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot and dry weather should last through the weekend, though winds are not expected to be gusty.

The fire danger in Summit County is rated as high.