Summit County under red flag warning Monday
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in Summit County and other areas around the state Monday morning, urging residents to be cautious as critical fire weather conditions move through the mountains.
Experts are expecting warm and dry conditions in the area starting Monday morning along with strong winds gusting up to 50 mph in some locations. Combined with low relative humidity in the area, the conditions could contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the weather service.
The red flag warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Summit County’s fire danger remains very high.
