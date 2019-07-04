Summit County under river flood advisory through Fourth of July weekend

High water along the Blue River.

Rick Sellers / Summit Daily reader

FRISCO — The National Weather Service has issued a river flood advisory for the Blue River in Summit County through Fourth of July weekend to Monday, July 8.

The Blue River below Dillon, flowing north to Silverthorne, was at 3.8 feet late Thursday morning. Flood stage is initiated at 4 feet. The weather service forecasts the river will remain at 3.8 feet throughout the weekend.

At 3.7 feet, water can start reaching yards in the South 40 subdivision in northern Silverthorne and flood walkways along the lower Blue River in Silverthorne as well as other low-lying areas along the lower Blue.

Warm weather this weekend is expected to accelerate the runoff, keeping rivers high and fast. Stay clear of flooded areas and be cautious around river banks that may be unstable and prone to collapse.