Summit County Veterans Day events

World War II veteran Jack Cowager receives a rose from students at Frisco Elementary School for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2019.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Summit County municipalities and organizations are hosting events Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Frisco Elementary School is hosting a celebration Thursday morning at 800 Eighth Ave. The event will feature an outdoor assembly at 8:45 a.m. to honor veterans and a social gathering with coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling 303-522-5348 or emailing tal12blue@msn.com . Veterans will be provided with to-go lunch boxes.

In addition to the Frisco Elementary School event, the town of Frisco will line Main Street with American flags in honor of Veterans Day.

Silverthorne will host a flag ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in front of Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle. Members of the Silverthorne Police Department who are veterans will conduct the ceremony, town spokesperson Kim Jardim wrote in an email, noting that all are welcome to attend.

Any business that is offering a deal to veterans on Thursday should email the information to news@summitdaily.com.