Summit County voters back Bernie Sanders in Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, speaks during a rally at a campaign stop in September 2019 in Denver.

David Zalubowski / AP

Colorado residents again decided to back Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s presidential primary, four years after the Vermont senator defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Colorado Democratic caucus.

Things were no different here in Summit County, where Sanders registered more than 36.8% of the vote, or 2,230 total votes. Joe Biden came in second with 26.7% of the vote, followed by Michael Bloomberg at 18.9% and Elizabeth Warren at 15.5%.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel said there are still a few votes to tally from out-of-state voters and others, but she noted that the county’s turnout was strong in Colorado’s first presidential primary since 2000.

“I think there was a really good turnout,” Neel said. “We had a significant amount of voters for any kind of primary we’ve had in recent years.”

In total, about 9,275 Summit County residents voted in the primary, or about 39% of the county’s 23,982 registered voters.

While Sanders has won the state’s Democratic presidential primary, local voters aren’t done yet. Despite the resurgence of the primary, there still will be a caucus for down-ballot Democratic and Republican candidates March 7 followed by the nonpresidential primary June 30. The general election will be held Nov. 3.