She wasn't quite a New Year's baby, but she's the first one of 2018 in Summit County nonetheless.

Aptly named for the season of her birth, Winter Stormm Mendez was born at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 2, 2018, in The Birth Place at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. The 5-pound, 10-ounce girl is the fourth child — all girls — of proud parents Christina and Steve Mendez of Grand Lake.

There were 396 births at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in 2017.