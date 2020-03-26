Summit County wins $2K substance use treatment grant
Summit County has been awarded a $216,028 grant from the state to establish a withdrawal management program and create a comprehensive continuum of care, according to a release from the Office of Behavioral Health at the Colorado Department of Human Services.
The grant was part of $4.6 million that was awarded to 16 groups, funding projects including hiring more certified addiction counselors, launching withdrawal management centers and opening new recovery residence programs.
