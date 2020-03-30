Summit County wins award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Summit County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 31st year in a row, according to a news release.

The award is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and is awarded based on the county’s comprehensive annual financial report. According to a release from the association, the financial report that won the award is judged by an impartial panel and is the highest form of recognition given for governmental accounting and financial reporting.