Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Jluy 30

Specail to the Daily

Whitney is a beautiful girl with a heart of gold. She was transferred in with a litter of kittens and spent the last few weeks in a foster home. All her kittens have found homes and now it’s her time to shine. She is very affectionate with humans, loves a cozy lap or a sunny window.

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230

CATS

FRODO, 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

RAMBO, 2 months, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male

STERLING, 6 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

PAIGE, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortouise shell, spayed female

ROWDY, 5 years, domestic shorthair, silver torbi, spayed female

SRIRACHA, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, neutered male

ARIES, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

ARLO, 1 year 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

WHITNEY, no age, domestic longhair, calico, unaltered female

ELLA, 2 months, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, spayed female

JANIS JOPLIN, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, unaltered female

BOWIE, 2 months, domestic mediumhair, orange tiger, neutered male

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

DILLON, 2 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DOZER, 2 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, spayed female

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, spayed female

WHISPER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

JEEP, 7 years, domestic shorthair, cream and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

VICTOR, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

MOLLY, 13 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

DOGS

BRENA, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, black, spayed female

DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated Wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female

LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan malamute mix, red and white, neutered male

DUKE, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, black and tan, neutered male

BILL, 2 years, boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian shepherd and Akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male

LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female