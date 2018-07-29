Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of Jluy 30
July 29, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230
CATS
FRODO, 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
RAMBO, 2 months, domestic shorthair, white, neutered male
STERLING, 6 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
WILMA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
PAIGE, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, calico, spayed female
MISSY, 7 years, domestic mediumhair, tortouise shell, spayed female
ROWDY, 5 years, domestic shorthair, silver torbi, spayed female
SRIRACHA, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white, neutered male
ARIES, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
ARLO, 1 year 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
WHITNEY, no age, domestic longhair, calico, unaltered female
ELLA, 2 months, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, spayed female
JANIS JOPLIN, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, unaltered female
BOWIE, 2 months, domestic mediumhair, orange tiger, neutered male
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
DILLON, 2 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
DOZER, 2 months, domestic shorthair, white and gray, spayed female
MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, spayed female
WHISPER, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
JEEP, 7 years, domestic shorthair, cream and white, neutered male
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
VICTOR, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
MOLLY, 13 years, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
DOGS
BRENA, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, black, spayed female
DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated Wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female
LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan malamute mix, red and white, neutered male
DUKE, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, black and tan, neutered male
BILL, 2 years, boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male
DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian shepherd and Akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male
LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female