Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of July 23

Michael Yearout Photography / Special to the Daily

Meet Doogie! He is a 2-year-old Akbash mix that is playful, friendly and loves humans and dogs. He is a great boy and will surely keep you entertained!

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230

Cats

STERLING, 6 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, domestic short-hair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

WILMA, 2 years, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

PAIGE, 5 years, domestic medium-hair, calico, spayed female

MISSY, 7 years, domestic medium-hair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

ROWDY, 5 years, domestic short-hair, silver tortoiseshell, spayed female

SRIRACHA, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, orange and white, neutered male

ARIES, 1 year 6 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

ARLO, 1 year 6 months, domestic medium-hair, black and white, neutered male

WHITNEY, no age, domestic longhair, calico, unaltered female

ELLA, 2 months, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby, unaltered female

JANIS JOPLIN, 6 months, domestic medium-hair, tabby calico, unaltered female

JUNE CARTER CASH, 2 months, domestic medium-hair, orange tabby and white, spayed female

BOWIE, 2 months, domestic medium-hair, orange tiger, unaltered male

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, brown and orange tabby, spayed female

NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, domestic short-hair, black and white, neutered male

DILLON, 2 months, domestic short-hair, brown tabby, neutered male

DOZER, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, neutered male

DAHLILA, 2 months, domestic short-hair, white and gray, spayed female

MAMA BROOKE, 4 years, domestic medium-hair, brown tabby, spayed female

BEAR, 4 months, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male

WHISPER, 4 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female

JEEP, 7 years, domestic short-hair, cream and white, neutered male

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

VICTOR, 2 years, domestic medium-hair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

MOLLY, 13 years, domestic short-hair, tabby calico, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, domestic short-hair, gray tabby, spayed female

Dogs

BRENA, 2 years, dachshund and Chihuahua – smooth coated mix, black, spayed female

DAISY, 3 years, soft-coated wheaten terrier, tan, unaltered female

LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan malamute mix, red and white, neutered male

DUKE, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, black and tan, neutered male

BILL, 2 years, boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier mix, tan and black, neutered male

HAZEL, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd, black and tan, unaltered female

DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian shepherd and akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male

LEXIE, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female

COFFEE, 12 years, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female