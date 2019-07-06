 Summit County’s adoptable animals for the week of July 7 | SummitDaily.com

News | July 6, 2019

Meet Mr. Biscuit! He is a total cuddle bug! A little shy at first, but once he warms up he is a complete doll. He loves other cats too. He is often found cuddling the other kitties.
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

TANK, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TYLER, 11 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female

MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male

LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male

BELLAMY, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

LINCOLN, 8 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

GROOT, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

GAMORA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

THANOS, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

YONDU, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

SNOWFLAKE, 2 years, snowshoe, seal point, neutered male

CALI, 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, calico, unaltered female

SMOKEY, 7 months, domestic shorthair, dil calico, unaltered female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

ROMEO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

DOGS

NELLIE, 3 years, Chihuahua – smooth coated and dachshund mix, black and white, spayed female

APA, 6 months, rat terrier mix, white and tan, spayed female

SADIE, 1 year, pointer mix, black, spayed female

BRADLEY, 4 months, Catahoula leopard hound mix, brindle, neutered male

MACY, 2 years, German shepherd dog mix, tan and black, spayed female

GEORGE STRAIT, 5 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and red, neutered male

LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female

DIESEL, 1 year, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male

TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

MORTIE, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

SPIKE, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

LOLA, 1 year 8 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male

OTHER

KATE, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female

CHARLOTTE, 5 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

BASH, 11 months, hamster, tan and white, unaltered male

TOMAS, no age, hamster, brown and gray, unaltered male

