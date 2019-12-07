Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 8 | SummitDaily.com

News | December 7, 2019

Rambo and Carmen are hoping to be your new best pals in time for the holidays.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions.

Cats

CATALONIA, 8 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

CINNABUN, 5 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby and black, neutered male

CLARA BOW, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

DONNIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

GABRIEL, 8 years, domestic mediumhair, orange tabby, neutered male

MARIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MAX, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MIMI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

MISTER, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

MORRIS, 6 years, domestic shorthair mix, apricot, neutered male

MUFFIN, 5 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

NUTMEG, 4 years, domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell, spayed female

OLIVER HARDY, 16 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male

PENELOPE, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

RAVEN, 12 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SPARKLES, 7 months, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

STRUDEL, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

TEDDY BEAR, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

TINKERBELL, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female

WENDY, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

ZOE, 6 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Dogs

CARMEN, 3 years, Chihuahua (smooth coated) mix, tan and white, spayed female

CHARLIE, 8 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

CONRAD, 2 years, Siberian husky and shiba inu mix, red and white, neutered male

EUGENE, 2 years, Plott hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male

FILOU, 2 years, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix, tricolor, neutered male

KERA, 3 years, American foxhound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, spayed female

MAGGIE, 2 years, Australian cattle dog mix, tan, spayed female

OZZIE, 1 year 7 months, chow chow and Pembroke Welsh corgi mix, red and white, neutered male

QUINN, 1 year 2 months, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle and tan, spayed female

RAMBO, 2 years, Chihuahua (smooth coated) and Parson (Jack) Russell terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male

SARAH, 3 years, Chinese sharpei mix, red, spayed female

TREVOR, 5 years, Australian cattle dog mix, red merle, neutered male

Guinea Pigs

BOLT, 3 years, Guinea pig, white, unaltered male

COPPER, 2 years, Guinea pig, brown and black, unaltered male

