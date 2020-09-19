Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 20, 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

Wren is a 1-year-old, spayed female, domestic shorthair cat.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.

Cats

ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BENTLEY, 7 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white tabby, neutered male

CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female

DAHJ, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

GEMINI, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

LIVIE, no age, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female

MERCEDES, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female

NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female

PUMPKIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female

RAFFI, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

SOJI, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

SPARKLES, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female

SPRINKLES, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and calico, spayed female

WREN, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, cream, spayed female

ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female

Dogs

APOLLO, 5 months, black and tan coonound, black and brindle, neutered male

BEAN, 9 months, great Dane and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

LUCKY, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

