Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit http://www.summitcountyco.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
ASPEN, 5 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BENTLEY, 7 months, domestic mediumhair, orange and white tabby, neutered male
CAMI, 9 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
DAHJ, 4 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
GEMINI, 5 years, domestic shorthair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
LIVIE, no age, Russian blue mix, gray, spayed female
MERCEDES, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, tabby calico, spayed female
NESSA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, unaltered female
PUMPKIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
RAFFI, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
SOJI, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
SPARKLES, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and black, spayed female
SPRINKLES, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, white and calico, spayed female
WREN, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, cream, spayed female
ZELDA, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, spayed female
Dogs
APOLLO, 5 months, black and tan coonound, black and brindle, neutered male
BEAN, 9 months, great Dane and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
LUCKY, 1 year 6 months, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
