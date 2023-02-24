Summit County’s Chris Corning, Jake Canter make it to slopestyle final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Georgia
While many in the U.S. were sleeping Friday morning, Silverthorne’s Chris Corning and Jake Canter competed in the snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the International Ski Federation’s 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Corning and Canter competed amongst a field of 67 competitors from across the globe in two separate heats. Every competitor had two runs, but only the highest score of those two runs was used to determine who would move onto the final.
While competing in the first heat, Canter was one of the first athletes to take to the course in Georgia. Canter scored a mediocre 54.01 on his first run, but he improved to 71.21 on his second run.
The score was enough for Canter to finish in the fourth qualifying spot and successfully make the final, which will take place on Monday, Feb. 27.
Corning coasted his way into Monday’s final, stomping two back-to-back runs and qualifying in the top spot in Heat 2. Corning scored 73.51 on his first run and improved it to 80.60 on his second run. Corning’s second run score was the second best score of the day, just behind Japan’s Takeru Otsuka who scored 81.43 in the first heat.
Corning and Canter will be joined by snowboarder Brock Crouch, Mammoth Lakes, California, during finals.
The men’s snowboard slopestyle final will be will be livestreamed on Monday, Feb. 27, on Peacock TV and SkiAndSnowboard.live at 2 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.