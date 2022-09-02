Summit County’s COVID-19 death total increases by one as incidence rate declines

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 81 cases per 100,000 people, up from 135 cases last week.

From Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 31, the county totaled 25 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 40-49 (25 cases) and 70-79 (22 cases) age groups. A total of 18 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been an increase in deaths among cases compared to last week. Summit Daily News confirmed the change in data with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 15 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 14 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 95% of the county’s resident population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 83% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 29% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.