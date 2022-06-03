Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues to rise

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that there was no change in deaths since last week.

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has risen again. According to the county’s website , its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 181 cases per 100,000 people, up from 135 cases last week.

From Wednesday, May 25, to Wednesday, June 1, the county totaled 65 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 40-49 (40 cases) and 60-69 (39 cases) age groups. A total of 30 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages 5 and older has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 86% of the same population has received the original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and older have received at least one booster dose. Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the percentage of eligible residents who have received their first booster dose is lower this week compared to last week because those eligible now include 5 to 11 year olds.

About 19% of residents ages 50 and older have received two booster doses.