Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate increased again

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate increased in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 271 cases per 100,000 people, up from 187 cases last week.

From Wednesday, July 6, to Wednesday, July 13, the county totaled 87 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (57 cases) and 20-29 (49 cases) age groups. A total of 26 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

A Summit Daily News request to the Summit County Public Health Department seeking clarification about why there was a reduction in deaths due to COVID-19 when compared to last week’s report of 14 was not returned by deadline.

Vaccines

About 95% of the county’s resident population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 82.8% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

The decrease in vaccination rates since last week is due to the expansion of eligibility for those who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Now children under 5 years old can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 25% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.