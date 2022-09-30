Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate spikes slightly compared to last week

Syringes filled with the Modern COVID-19 vaccine wait to be used during a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Summit Stage bus depot in Frisco on March 19, 2021.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate spiked in the last week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 84 cases per 100,000 people, up from 48 cases last week. This breaks a trend where cases were declining in the past few weeks.

From Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, the county totaled 27 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 30-39 (17 cases) and 60-69 (15 cases) age groups. A total of six cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 15 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

According to Summit County’s data dashboard , about 100% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 87% of residents have received their original vaccine series. About 47% of residents ages 5 and up have received a booster dose, and about 37% of residents ages 50 and up have received a second booster dose.