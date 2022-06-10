Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate takes another leap

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has risen again. According to the county’s website , the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 216 cases per 100,000 people, up from 181 cases last week.

From Wednesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 8, the county totaled 70 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (44 cases) and 40-49 (43 cases) age groups. A total of 27 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages 5 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 86% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 41% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose. Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the percentage of eligible residents who have received their first booster dose is lower this week compared to last week because those eligible now include 5 to 11 year olds.

About 21% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.