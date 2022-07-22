Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate takes a dip

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate decreased during the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 216 cases per 100,000 people, down from 271 cases last week.

From Wednesday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 20, the county totaled 67 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (55 cases) and 20-29 (51 cases) age groups. A total of 25 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There have been no additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The reported number of deaths due to COVID-19 appears to have gone down in the past week, but officials say the decrease may not be accurate since the change is due to an issue with the data recording system that is being worked on. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment explained that the federal coding system, which provides them with data on COVID-19 deaths, is currently undergoing an upgrade.

Vaccines

About 95% of the county’s resident population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 83% of Summit County residents have received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 26% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.