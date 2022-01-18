Summit County’s Grace Staberg places 1st and 3rd at skimo World Cup in Andorra

Summit's Grace Staberg climbs up a slope in the U20 vertical race at the skimo World Cup event Sunday, Jan. 16, in Andorra. Staberg placed third in the individual race and first in the vertical race to leave the event with two podium finishes.

Luis Ordonez/Courtesy photo

Over the weekend, Silverthorne local and Summit High School 2020 graduate, Grace Staberg placed first and third at the International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup event in Andorra.

In December, Staberg was named to the U.S. Skimo National Team, even though she is currently living in France in order to compete in the full World Cup season this winter.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Staberg took part in her first World Cup event of 2022, as she competed in the individual skimo race, which consists of a series of ascents and descents throughout the mountain.

The race usually lasts several hours and is a true test of one’s endurance. Staberg raced hard in the U20 individual race and tried to stick on the hot pace of Switzerland’s Caroline Ulrich, who came in first with a time of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 4 seconds.

Staberg placed third in a time of 1:25:06, getting beat by María Ordóñez Cobacho, of Spain, by about 16 seconds.

With only a few hours of rest, Staberg competed Sunday, Jan. 16, in the vertical race, in which she put her aerobic engine on full display, as she worked to outlast her fellow U20 competitors as she climbed over 1,000 feet in elevation.

Staberg reached the top of the ascent in first place, nearly 30 seconds in front of Antonia Niedermaier, of Germany, who placed second. Staberg finished with a time of 18:54.8.

Staberg’s performances in Andorra World Cup mark her first World Cup podium finishes in 2022. A few weeks ago, Staberg finished second in the vertical and individual race disciplines at the 2022 French National Championships.

Staberg is scheduled to compete in her next World Cup event from Jan. 27-29 in Switzerland. And she will compete with her fellow U.S. skimo members at the European Championships from Feb. 9-13.