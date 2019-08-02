Summit County’s July births

Austin Uriel Ortega Casillas was born July 1 to Maria Guadalupe and Ortega Casillas of Frisco.

Meredith Adele Cafferky was born July 1 to Dea & Nate Cafferky of Breckenridge.

Lucy Marie Flanagan was born July 2 to Amy & Dennis Flanagan of Breckenridge.

Kaston Lee Hooks was born July 5 to Jennifer & Merritt Hooks of Kremmling.

Emmanuel Eliseo Fabian Serrano was born July 6 to Jasmin Serrano Tobar & Elias Fabian Jimenez of Dillon.

Alaia Valeria Romero was born July 9 to Irma Romero & Giouanny Ruano of Kremmling.

Mika Marie Long was born July 15 to Elizabeth Ann Long & Wesley Kenneth Long of Alma.

Taryn Quinn Sidey was born July 16 to Mac & Jessica Sidey of Silverthorne.

Marlee Marie Emore was born July 16 to Lindsay & Stacy Emore of Silverthorne.

Wiloe Lydia-Eileen Orenday was born July 19 to Brittni & Rick Orenday of Leadville.

Chiara James FitzSimons was born July 20 to CJ and Lesley FitzSimons of Breckenridge.

Wyatt Okes was born July 23 to Corey and Katie Okes of Frisco.

Alarah Eloise Cook was born July 23 to Harrison & Nicole Cook of Dillon.

Stanley James Howden was born July 26 to Gentry & Anna Howden of Alma.

Oliver James Shack was born July 27 to Bryan and Danielle Shack of Dillon.

Harrison McHenry Tyler was born July 27 to Max Tyler & Elizabeth Roush of Silverthorne.

Helena Wade Van Der Kar was born July 29 to Jim & Stef Van Der Kar of Breckenridge.

Ella May Worrall was born July 30 to Stephen & Lauren Worrall of Breckenridge.

Emmett Gregory Scott Abell was born July 31 to Dustin & Gabby Abell of Breckenridge.