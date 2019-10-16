Summit County’s next snowstorm will bring a few more inches to the mountains

The first major snowstorm of the season Oct. 10 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort, which recently opened for the season, can expect a few more inches to be added to their runs this weekend, when two small storms are expected to roll over Summit County.

Thursday will be fairly warm in the valley with temperatures in the upper 60s, according to meteorologist Jim Kalina from the National Weather Service office in Boulder. The low temperatures and precipitation will start rolling in Thursday night. Kalina reported there is about a 20% chance of snow showers after midnight Thursday and a 50% chance that snow will continue throughout the day Friday.

In town, the precipitation likely will be a mix of rain and snow, but there could be a couple of inches of snow on the higher peaks, Kalina said.

A second, stronger storm system will come in Sunday. Kalina said the main part of the storm will be north of Colorado over Wyoming, with Summit County on the southern end of it. He said snow is likely Sunday in the mountains and the valley, with snow showers continuing through the night and into Monday.

With the High Noon intermediate run open at A-Basin, the resort has set its sights on opening the intermediate Ramrod run next.

Over at Keystone, there are three runs open: upper Schoolmarm, Last Chance and Silverspoon, all of which are beginner runs on Dercum Mountain. Loryn Roberson, spokeswoman for Keystone, said the resort is now making snow on the Prospector intermediate run on North Peak and plans to open the Kokomo carpet soon.

“We’re still seeing great sustained overnight temps for snowmaking, and we’re looking at snow coming into the weekend,” Loryn Roberson, spokeswoman for Keystone wrote in an email.