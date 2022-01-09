Summit County’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning are officially going to 2nd Olympic games

Summit County's Red Gerard, middle, and Chris Corning, far left, pose for photos after placing first and second in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the Winter Dew Tour Saturday, Dec. 18.

Mark Clavin/Dew Tour

At the conclusion of the third day of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, members of the U.S. ski and snowboard team were named to the 2022 Olympic team.

Many spots are still up for grabs with a few competitions set to take place prior to the Winter Olympics in a little less than a month. These competitions will decide the remaining slots.

The individuals that have made the teams going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are as follows:

U.S. freeski halfpipe teams

Men — Aspen’s Alex Ferriera, Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck and David Wise

Women — Brita Sigourney and Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber with the last spot up open

U.S. snowboard slopestyle teams

Men — Silverthorne’s Red Gerard and Chris Corning in addition to Dusty Henderson

Women — Hailey Langland and Jamie Anderson, with the last slot remaining

Gerard is coming off back-to-back wins at the Winter Dew Tour and the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. Corning finished second alongside Gerard at the Winter Dew Tour. This the pair’s second Olympics after both went to Pyeongchang in 2018.

U.S. snowboard halfpipe teams

Men — To be announced at a later date

Women — Maddie Mastro and Chloe Kim, with the third athlete to be determined

U.S. freeski slopestyle teams