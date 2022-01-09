Summit County’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning are officially going to 2nd Olympic games
Several other US Olympic team members announced
At the conclusion of the third day of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, members of the U.S. ski and snowboard team were named to the 2022 Olympic team.
Many spots are still up for grabs with a few competitions set to take place prior to the Winter Olympics in a little less than a month. These competitions will decide the remaining slots.
The individuals that have made the teams going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are as follows:
U.S. freeski halfpipe teams
- Men — Aspen’s Alex Ferriera, Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck and David Wise
- Women — Brita Sigourney and Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber with the last spot up open
U.S. snowboard slopestyle teams
- Men — Silverthorne’s Red Gerard and Chris Corning in addition to Dusty Henderson
- Women — Hailey Langland and Jamie Anderson, with the last slot remaining
Gerard is coming off back-to-back wins at the Winter Dew Tour and the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. Corning finished second alongside Gerard at the Winter Dew Tour. This the pair’s second Olympics after both went to Pyeongchang in 2018.
U.S. snowboard halfpipe teams
- Men — To be announced at a later date
- Women — Maddie Mastro and Chloe Kim, with the third athlete to be determined
U.S. freeski slopestyle teams
- Both teams to be announced at a later date
