Summit Daily announces three new hires in editorial department

The Summit Daily has hired three new members to its editorial staff, welcoming the additions of copy editors Jefferson Geiger and Lexus Rodgers and reporter Sawyer D'Argonne, all of whom came on board this month.

D'Argonne is covering the courts, crime and public safety beats for the Summit Daily, in addition to Frisco and Dillon town governments.

He came to the newspaper after working as a general news reporter at the Sky-Hi News in Granby, which is owned by the same parent company, Swift Communications, as the Summit Daily.

D'Argonne is a Colorado native and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from University of Denver, where he worked as a sports writer for the college newspaper and as an editorial assistant for the University of Denver Magazine.

D'Argonne earned his master's degree at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism while also taking classwork in the documentary program and at the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism.

Highlights of his young career include producing and directing a short documentary in 2017 titled, "Family Comics," which explored the history and censorship of the LGBTQ community in mainstream comic books and popular culture, and covering the trial of James Eagan Homes, the Aurora movie theater shooter, during an internship with the Aurora Sentinel.

Recommended Stories For You

Rodgers is a graduate of Ohio University's Scripps College of Journalism in Athens, Ohio, with a bachelor's in visual communication. In Athens, working for the local paper, she fell in love with design after attending a conference in San Francisco and meeting designers from across the world.

After graduation, Rodgers left for Chicago to work in advertising, but soon realized she'd rather live in the mountains and help tell stories; so she packed up her car and moved to Washington state where she free-lanced for a ski resort. "I now call Breckenridge my home, where I'm able to work and play as much as I've always wanted to," she said.

Like Rodgers, Geiger too has a passion for telling stories. Before joining the Summit Daily, he worked as a reporter for Alamosa's Valley Courier, covering the local government, schools, restaurants and breweries beats and more.

When Geiger isn't keeping a pulse on current events, editing articles or laying out pages, he enjoys writing about pop culture and video games. He's also fascinated by the ever-changing landscape of developers, artists, filmmakers, writers and others who creatively push boundaries.

Before the Valley Courier, Geiger free-lanced for ZAM and GameSpot, and previously covered arts and entertainment for Colorado State University's Rocky Mountain Collegian.