Summit Daily News announces the 2019 Best Of Summit awards

WATCH: The video from the 2019 Best of Summit awards presentation.

More than 250 Summit County business owners and community members attended the Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit event Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Silverthorne Pavilion. For complete results, check out the online version of our Best of Summit special publication (below), grab a copy in the Friday, Oct. 25, paper, or stop by our office at 331 W. Main St. in Frisco to pick one up.