Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers

Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County.

Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.

Summit Daily News did not print the fliers or receive any payments to publish and distribute the fliers in its newsstands, according to Publisher Nicole Miller, and she is asking the community to help report any illegal flier stuffing by sending an email to nmiller@summitdaily.com.

“We want to make sure our readers know that we’re not placing these inserts into the paper, and we want to make sure that whoever is doing this knows that it’s illegal,” Miller said.

Readers are asked to send a picture of the flier, the location of the newsstand and the date on which the flier was found so Summit Daily News can forward the reports on to the police departments involved.

Summit Daily News has been forwarding information about the situation to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department and Frisco Police Department. Miller said she will continue to provide information to the appropriate police department as it is submitted.