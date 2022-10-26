Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 winners and finalists will be published Friday, Oct. 28

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct that Enza’s Delicatessen & Market catered the event.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.

It’s the biggest contest of its kind in Summit County, with hundreds of thousands of votes cast annually across scores of individual awards.

This year’s contest saw more than 100,000 votes in the first round and more than 140,000 votes in the final round of voting. It also featured new topics — including Pets, Health and Wellness and Home — along with 60 new categories. Individuals were allowed to vote in each category once per day.

About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion. The event featured a cocktail hour with live music by Frisco Funk Collective, appetizers from Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and cocktail samples from Breckenridge Distillery. It ended with a brief program announcing the winners and finalists.

The winners and finalists will be announced in the Friday, Oct. 28, print edition of Summit Daily News and online at SummitDaily.com. Visit SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit to see the winners once they go live.