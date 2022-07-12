Summit Daily News seeks arts and entertainment editor to join news team

Summit Daily News is seeking an arts and entertainment editor to join its team in Frisco. This position will primarily work a Tuesday-Saturday schedule.

This position is a hybrid role that is responsible for supporting the editor in a variety of newsroom functions with a main focus on covering the arts and entertainment beat for the daily newspaper. This position is also in charge of our magazine and special section publications, with duties including editing copy, providing assignments and guidance to reporters and freelancers, and coordinating layout with designers.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Writing four to eight stories about arts and entertainment each week for the daily newspaper.

Managing the calendar of events for the daily newspaper and magazines.

Proofreading, editing, writing headlines and sending the newspaper to print as needed.

Reviewing stories for clarity, accuracy, readability and content.

Editing, requesting revisions and rewriting stories.

Checking facts through extensive and meticulous research.

Providing feedback to reporters on performance and making suggestions on sources or additional facts needed for stories.

Coordinating with the copy desk on layout by providing additional materials such as graphs, charts, photos or videos so the reader can better understand story concepts.

Creating content plans for all magazines and distributing assignments to in-house reporters and freelance photographers.

Posting stories online and to social media.

Leading one-on-one and group sessions to coach, guide and direct staff work assignments.

Interacting with all editorial, advertising, business office, design and production staff.

Participating in community events and company functions.

Other duties as assigned.



Qualifications:

College degree in journalism, communications, English or related field.

Prior magazine or newspaper editing experience.

Excellent people and leadership skills.

Ability to work on deadline and handle pressure.

Outstanding organization and communication skills.

Pay:

This is a full-time, salaried position. The pay range for this job is $45,000 to $50,000 and is calculated based on experience. Benefits include 80 hours of paid vacation, paid holidays, health care plans, 401k plan management after one year, active lifestyle reimbursement. A full detailed list of benefits can be provided upon request.

Those interested in applying should send a resume, cover letter and published writing samples to editor@summitdaily.com for consideration.