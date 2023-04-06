Summit Daily News seeks donations to help fund project to digitize newspaper archives

The Summit Daily News, 331 W. Main St. in Frisco, is pictured in March 2020.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit Daily News is embarking on an effort to digitize its print newspaper archives going back to its inception in 1989.

The multiyear project is expected to cost about $165,000 and will make the archives available to the public through the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection, which is providing $3,000 in funding for the first year.

Summit Daily is partnering on fundraising efforts with Summit County government, Summit County Libraries and Friends of the Summit County Libraries. The Summit Board of County Commissioners has provided a $15,000 grant to help fund the project in the first year in addition to a $10,000 commitment from Summit Daily.

In the first three months of the year, Summit Daily donors have raised more than $1,800 toward the effort. If you would like to support this project, go to SummitDaily.com/donate to make a one-time or recurring monthly donation. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.

Those with questions can reach out to Summit Daily Publisher Nicole Miller at nmiller@summitdaily.com or 970-668-4618.