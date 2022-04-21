Summit Daily News seeks freelance copy editors for weekend shifts

Summit Daily News is hiring freelance copy editors to assist in the newsroom.

Preferred qualifications include a degree in journalism, communications, English or a related field and prior newspaper editing experience. Successful applicants will possess the ability to fact check and work on deadline under pressure. Knowledge of local places, events and entities is a plus.

Responsibilities for the job include reviewing news and magazine stories for clarity, accuracy and readability. Knowledge of Associated Press style is preferred but not required. Copy editors will also be in charge of editing and proofing pages for proper grammar, sentence structure and spelling.

The job requires using technology to review PDFs of news content and suggest edits digitally. Access to Adobe Acrobat and a computer or laptop is required to complete the job duties.

Freelance copy editors will primarily assist the newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays during evening hours. However, some weekday shifts may be available as needed. The duties are expected to be performed within three hours each day, but the exact times may vary based on story deadlines and workflow.

Payment will be based on the number of pages proofread and negotiated with consideration to experience in the field.

Interested applicants should send a resume to Summit Daily News editor Andrew Maciejewski at amaciejewski@summitdaily.com.