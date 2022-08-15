Summit Daily News seeks liberal political columnist
The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a liberal voice on its opinion pages to publish every other week, switching on and off with Susan Knopf.
The every-other-week, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers.
Those who are interested should email editor@summitdaily.com with information about their writing experience, interest in contributing to the Summit Daily opinion section and political affiliation. Applications also must include three to five writing samples.
Pay will be equal to other contributing columnists at $35 per column.
