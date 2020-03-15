Summit Daily News to close office, remain open for business remotely

FRISCO — The Summit Daily News has closed its Frisco office during the COVID-19 outbreak for the safety of its employees. All employees, including those in the newsroom and advertising department, will continue to work from home.

Summit Daily reporters are working around the clock to provide the latest news and information to the Summit County community. Readers can find the latest news at SummitDaily.com or learn more about the new coronavirus at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus. Readers who don’t want to go out to pick up a copy of the daily paper can flip through an electronic edition of the paper here.

Find contact information for our team, including phone numbers and email addresses, at SummitDaily.com/contact-us. Those who want to contact the newsroom can email news@summitdaily.com.