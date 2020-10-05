Summit Daily News to host 2-night election forum
The Summit Daily News will host a two-night virtual election forum beginning with a discussion on ballot issues from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The two-hour forum will feature information from proponents and opponents of the following statewide ballot measures:
- Amendment B: Gallagher Amendment repeal
- Amendment 76: Citizenship requirement for voting
- Proposition 113: National popular vote interstate compact
- Proposition 114: Gray wolf reintroduction
- Proposition 116: State income tax rate reduction
- Proposition 118: Paid medical and family leave
The following local or regional ballot measures also will be addressed:
- Measure 1A: Summit County Gallagher Amendment mill levy override
- Measure 7A: Colorado River Water Conservation District mill levy
- Issue 6A: Buffalo Mountain Metropolitan District sales tax
- Issue 6B: Lake Dillon Fire District consolidation
The second night of the forum will feature a Q&A with local, state and national candidates from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Viewers can watch the forums live at SummitDaily.com/election or on the Summit Daily News Facebook page.
The forums are hosted in partnership with Summit Realtors, Summit Chamber of Commerce, Always Mountain Time, Summit County Builders Association and Vacation Rental Management Association.
