Summit Daily News to host candidate Q&A

The Summit Daily News will host a Q&A with local, state and national candidates from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The two-hour forum will feature candidates from the following races:

U.S. House of Representatives: Charlie Winn vs. Joe Neguse

Colorado Senate District 8: Bob Rankin vs. Karl Hanlon

Colorado House District 61: Julie McCluskie vs. Kim McGahey

Summit County commissioner: District 1: Elisabeth Lawrence vs. Allen Bacher District 2: Tamara Pogue vs. Daryl Bohall District 3: Josh Blanchard vs. Bruce Butler vs. Erin Young



Viewers can watch the forum live at SummitDaily.com/election or on the Summit Daily News Facebook page.

The forum is hosted in partnership with Summit Realtors, Summit Chamber of Commerce, Always Mountain Time, Summit County Builders Association and Vacation Rental Management Association.