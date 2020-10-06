Summit Daily News to host candidate Q&A
The Summit Daily News will host a Q&A with local, state and national candidates from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The two-hour forum will feature candidates from the following races:
- U.S. House of Representatives: Charlie Winn vs. Joe Neguse
- Colorado Senate District 8: Bob Rankin vs. Karl Hanlon
- Colorado House District 61: Julie McCluskie vs. Kim McGahey
- Summit County commissioner:
- District 1: Elisabeth Lawrence vs. Allen Bacher
- District 2: Tamara Pogue vs. Daryl Bohall
- District 3: Josh Blanchard vs. Bruce Butler vs. Erin Young
Viewers can watch the forum live at SummitDaily.com/election or on the Summit Daily News Facebook page.
The forum is hosted in partnership with Summit Realtors, Summit Chamber of Commerce, Always Mountain Time, Summit County Builders Association and Vacation Rental Management Association.
