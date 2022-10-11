Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday
The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.
During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
Election Day this year is on Nov. 8.
Election
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.