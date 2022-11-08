Summit Daily offering used office supply and houseware items to the community￼
The Summit Daily News has used office supply and houseware items that are free to the community.
Office items include:
- Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors
- Alphabetical accordion folder and archive binders
- Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes
- Locking petty cash boxes
- Hanging file folders with tabs (letter and legal)
- Plastic laptop stands
- Jumbo manila envelopes (22-27″)
- Art portfolio (17-22″)
- Camera bag
- Standing desk mat
- Electric pencil sharpener
- Clipboard
- Business books
- Summit County High School yearbooks (97-01)
- Microfilm machine
Houseware items include:
- Wicker holiday decorations
- Artificial wreaths
- Holiday bulb ornaments (multicolor)
- Tree stand
- Mini artificial tree with lights
- Cookie tins
- Mismatched dishes, including glasses, mugs, plates and bowls
- Mismatched flatware and drawer organizer
Items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays or by appointment. No holds. For more information about what’s available, email nmiller@summitdaily.com.
