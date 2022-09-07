Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community

The Summit Daily News, 331 W. Main St. in Frisco, is pictured in March 2020.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community.

Items include:

Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors

Alphabetical accordion folder and archive binders

Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes

Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes

Hanging file folders with tabs

Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop stands

Easel board paper, sticky white board with markers and cork bulletin board

Jumbo manila envelopes

Wire magazine display racks

Camera bag

Wicker holiday decorations and artificial wreaths

Staff reward items, including certificate paper, award stickers, spinning game wheel, jumbo playing cards and Monopoly money

Shelving and furniture will be available later this year.

Items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays or by appointment. No holds.

For more information about what’s available, email nmiller@summitdaily.com.