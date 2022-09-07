Summit Daily offering used office supply items to the community
The Summit Daily News has used office supply items that are free to the community.
Items include:
- Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors
- Alphabetical accordion folder and archive binders
- Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes
- Locking petty cash boxes and rolodexes
- Hanging file folders with tabs
- Desktop standing desk and plastic laptop stands
- Easel board paper, sticky white board with markers and cork bulletin board
- Jumbo manila envelopes
- Wire magazine display racks
- Camera bag
- Wicker holiday decorations and artificial wreaths
- Staff reward items, including certificate paper, award stickers, spinning game wheel, jumbo playing cards and Monopoly money
Shelving and furniture will be available later this year.
Items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays or by appointment. No holds.
For more information about what’s available, email nmiller@summitdaily.com.
