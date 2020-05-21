Summit Daily relaunches calendar with virtual events
The Summit Daily News has relaunched its events calendar to include information about virtual events.
To add an event, go to Summitdaily.com/calendar and click “Learn how to add an event.” Fill out the form and add your event’s details in the “questions or comments” field.
Questions about the calendar? Contact Everything Summit Content Manager Erica Ohmes at eohmes@everythingsummit.com.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User