Summit Daily relaunches calendar with virtual events | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit Daily relaunches calendar with virtual events

News News |

Staff report
  

The Summit Daily News has relaunched its events calendar to include information about virtual events.

To add an event, go to Summitdaily.com/calendar and click “Learn how to add an event.” Fill out the form and add your event’s details in the “questions or comments” field.

Questions about the calendar? Contact Everything Summit Content Manager Erica Ohmes at eohmes@everythingsummit.com.

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more