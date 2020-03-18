Summit Daily to host coronavirus webinar, answer commonly asked questions

Glen Mays is the chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

The Summit Daily News will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

It will be available live at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus as well as at Facebook.com/summitdailynews. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar. There may not be time to answer all submitted questions during the webinar, but the Summit Daily team will work to find the answers for an online Q&A.

The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Summit Daily’s sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including the Vail Daily and The Aspen Times.